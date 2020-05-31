14,217 Shares in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JLL shares. ValuEngine cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $188.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

NYSE JLL opened at $102.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.70. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 52 week low of $78.29 and a 52 week high of $178.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.49.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 2.84%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

