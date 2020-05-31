14,127 Shares in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.20% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,081,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 214,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,325,000 after buying an additional 86,961 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 381.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 135,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 106,992 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,341,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,218,000.

Shares of EWI opened at $22.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.76. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $30.43.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

