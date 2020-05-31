102,708 Shares in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 102,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCYO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pure Cycle in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Pure Cycle in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Pure Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pure Cycle from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pure Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

In other news, major shareholder Plaisance Capital Llc bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.69 per share, for a total transaction of $269,390.00. Also, major shareholder Plaisance Spv I, Llc bought 13,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $125,268.08. Insiders bought a total of 64,076 shares of company stock valued at $581,258 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCYO opened at $10.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $11.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.33 million, a PE ratio of 56.44 and a beta of 0.48. Pure Cycle Co. has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $13.83.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 5.92%.

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development Activities. The company offers utility services, including water production, storage, treatment, wastewater collection and treatment, irrigation water treatment and transmission, construction management, billing and collection, and emergency response services, as well as bulk transmission services to retail distribution systems.

