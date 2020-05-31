-$1.97 EPS Expected for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will post earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.30). JetBlue Airways posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 428.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year earnings of ($3.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.60) to ($1.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Buckingham Research cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.62.

In other JetBlue Airways news, COO Joanna Geraghty sold 12,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $189,571.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,767.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 16,186 shares of company stock worth $238,267 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 158.6% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBLU opened at $10.07 on Friday. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $21.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

