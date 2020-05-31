$0.82 EPS Expected for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) will post $0.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.75. M.D.C. posted earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full-year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $697.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.88 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDC shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on M.D.C. from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $46.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded M.D.C. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

MDC stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.16. M.D.C. has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $48.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

In other news, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 1,400 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $58,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,763 shares in the company, valued at $364,628.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDC. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 2.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,548,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 27.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 29,083 shares in the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

