$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation reported earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 51.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to $4.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $5.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 35.68% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $285.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on WAL. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

In related news, CFO Dale Gibbons purchased 2,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.75 per share, with a total value of $65,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 218,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,165,307. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James E. D. V. M. Nave purchased 10,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $329,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 249,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,240,110.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $575,525 over the last three months. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,856,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,312,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,830,000 after acquiring an additional 576,268 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 193,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WAL opened at $38.15 on Thursday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $58.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

