$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) will announce earnings per share of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Southside Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.36). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Southside Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI opened at $28.20 on Friday. Southside Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.74 and a twelve month high of $37.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.93. The company has a market capitalization of $930.94 million, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 56.36%.

In related news, Director Tony K. Morgan purchased 1,000 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.82 per share, for a total transaction of $32,820.00. Also, insider John Robert Garrett purchased 1,167 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $30,318.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,783. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,532 shares of company stock valued at $98,070 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 29.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 0.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 82,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

