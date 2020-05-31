$0.26 EPS Expected for Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) to report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.40. Hub Group posted earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 70.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $838.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.88 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 2.70%. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HUBG shares. BidaskClub cut Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Hub Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Loop Capital lowered Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hub Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,708,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,628,000 after purchasing an additional 660,265 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,948,000 after purchasing an additional 84,290 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 913,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,856,000 after purchasing an additional 112,300 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,084,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 765,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,811,000 after purchasing an additional 47,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $46.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.14. Hub Group has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $60.42.

Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

