Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 18.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 54.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 13.1% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 6.5% during the first quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $128.63 on Friday. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $196.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.33 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.46%.

JJSF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. CL King upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF).

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.