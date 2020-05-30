ZOZO (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Receives Media Sentiment Score of -3.80

News headlines about ZOZO (OTCMKTS:SASOF) have trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. ZOZO earned a news impact score of -3.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.
OTCMKTS:SASOF opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.16. ZOZO has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $20.25.
ZOZO Company Profile
