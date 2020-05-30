Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Globant (NYSE:GLOB) to Sell

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GLOB. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Globant from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Globant from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.55.

Globant stock opened at $144.04 on Thursday. Globant has a 52-week low of $70.83 and a 52-week high of $145.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Globant had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.24 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globant will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Globant by 12.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Globant by 2.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Globant by 17.4% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 373,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,831,000 after purchasing an additional 55,328 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Globant in the first quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in Globant by 74.3% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 4,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

