Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) to Sell

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTHR. TheStreet downgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of CTHR stock opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.48. The company has a market cap of $19.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.35.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 15.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $6.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. Analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 3,676.4% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 209,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 203,634 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 451,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Investment Services of America LLC bought a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite worldwide. The company offers near-colorless moissanite jewels cut in various shapes, including round, square brilliant, princess, cushion, radiant, pear, marquise, heart, and oval in sizes ranging from approximately 1.3 to 12 millimeters.

