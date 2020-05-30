Zacks: Brokerages Expect Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $461.07 Million

Brokerages expect Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) to report sales of $461.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $421.47 million and the highest is $482.59 million. Texas Roadhouse posted sales of $689.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full-year sales of $2.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $652.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.22 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXRH shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.22.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $52.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.22. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $72.49.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

