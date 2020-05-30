Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $143.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) will report $143.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $144.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $141.02 million. Cogent Communications posted sales of $134.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full-year sales of $578.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $572.73 million to $583.37 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $617.65 million, with estimates ranging from $606.07 million to $632.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCOI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cogent Communications from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Cogent Communications from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.89.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $76.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.15. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $92.96. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.32, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 357.89%.

In related news, Director Marc Montagner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $231,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,660,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake Bath sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $475,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,428.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after buying an additional 11,729 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $757,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after buying an additional 51,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

