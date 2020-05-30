Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of -1.86

Media headlines about Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Yum! Brands earned a coverage optimism score of -1.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the restaurant operator an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YUM. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $79.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

YUM stock opened at $89.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.11. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $54.95 and a one year high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.96%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $307,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,221,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $357,456.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,449.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,093. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

