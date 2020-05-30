Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yintech Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yintech Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Yintech Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

Get Yintech Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:YIN opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $413.16 million, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.07. Yintech Investment has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $6.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.63.

Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $63.49 million during the quarter. Yintech Investment had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 4.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yintech Investment will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Yintech Investment during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Yintech Investment by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 11,484 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Yintech Investment by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 11,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Yintech Investment by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Yintech Investment Company Profile

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides trading and investment services for online spot commodity trading in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates the trading by individual customers of gold, silver, and other precious metals and commodities on three exchanges, Shanghai Gold Exchange, Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange, and Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange in China.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Yintech Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yintech Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.