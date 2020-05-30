Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Stock Price Down 6.1% After Insider Selling

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) shares were down 6.1% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $15.23 and last traded at $15.32, approximately 940,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 996,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.31.

Specifically, President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $133,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 3,690,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,191,778.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 17,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $173,184.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,820,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,461,791.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 351,907 shares of company stock valued at $4,634,884 in the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YEXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Yext from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Yext currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.31.

The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.19.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $81.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.21 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 40.67% and a negative return on equity of 55.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts forecast that Yext Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Yext by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,057,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,347,000 after buying an additional 28,867 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Yext by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,517,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,987,000 after buying an additional 303,356 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Yext by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

