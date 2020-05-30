Yeti (NYSE:YETI) Shares Down 5.2% on Insider Selling

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) shares dropped 5.2% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $31.65 and last traded at $31.98, approximately 3,371,600 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 2,374,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.75.

Specifically, Director Mary Lou Kelley purchased 1,720 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 14,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $469,093.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,735,087 shares of company stock worth $384,916,450 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Yeti alerts:

YETI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Yeti from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Yeti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Yeti from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Yeti from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average of $29.22. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Yeti had a return on equity of 98.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Yeti by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,521,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,855,000 after buying an additional 459,230 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Yeti by 56.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,656,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,380,000 after buying an additional 1,318,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Yeti by 35.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,558,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,462,000 after buying an additional 932,666 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Yeti by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,151,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,619,000 after buying an additional 303,628 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Yeti by 4.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,766,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,482,000 after buying an additional 70,943 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yeti (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Yeti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yeti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.