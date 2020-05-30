Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.37

Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ:XNET) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.37 and traded as low as $3.27. Xunlei shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 233,000 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XNET shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Xunlei from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Xunlei from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.79.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Xunlei had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $48.22 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XNET. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xunlei in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xunlei in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Xunlei by 161.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Xunlei by 1,501.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 22,116 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Xunlei by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares during the period. 23.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator.

