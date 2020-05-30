X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Stock Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $27.08

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.08 and traded as low as $26.69. X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund shares last traded at $26.73, with a volume of 5,466,800 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day moving average of $27.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASHR. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,210,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $2,141,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,904,000. Main Management LLC lifted its holdings in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 113,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 12,117 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 474,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,047,000 after purchasing an additional 246,113 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.