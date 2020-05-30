Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Up 7.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) shot up 7.1% during trading on Thursday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $175.00. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Workday traded as high as $187.00 and last traded at $182.56, 8,410,094 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 234% from the average session volume of 2,521,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.38.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WDAY. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $146.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. OTR Global lowered shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.96.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $9,627,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 11,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total transaction of $1,629,548.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 627,480 shares of company stock valued at $80,119,289. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Workday by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Workday by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Workday by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Workday by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Workday by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 27,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.45 and a beta of 1.51.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

