Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stake Increased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,764 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Workday were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Workday by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 27,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global downgraded shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Workday from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $206.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Workday from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Workday from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.96.

Shares of WDAY opened at $183.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Workday Inc has a 12 month low of $107.75 and a 12 month high of $226.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.34.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Stankey sold 857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $124,959.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 407,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $50,013,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 627,480 shares of company stock valued at $80,119,289. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

