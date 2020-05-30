WNS (NYSE:WNS) Coverage Initiated at Barrington Research

Equities researchers at Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded WNS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on WNS from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on WNS from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on WNS from $81.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WNS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.45.

WNS stock opened at $48.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.49. WNS has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $75.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.42.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.86 million. WNS had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that WNS will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in WNS by 8.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 159,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 13,004 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in WNS by 33.5% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,650,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,933,000 after buying an additional 414,514 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in WNS in the first quarter worth about $379,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in WNS in the first quarter worth about $655,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in WNS by 261.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

