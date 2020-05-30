Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $68.94, but opened at $73.03. Williams-Sonoma shares last traded at $73.03, with a volume of 2,499,700 shares.

The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.05.

In other news, Director Scott Arnold Dahnke bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.01 per share, with a total value of $400,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 2,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $161,139.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,281 shares in the company, valued at $37,625,788.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,177 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,694. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.30.

About Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.