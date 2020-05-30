Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Position Boosted by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) by 2,596.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,677 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 47,835 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIX. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,939 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 705,549 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 450,104 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000.

HIX opened at $5.83 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $7.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%.

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

