Wayfair (NYSE:W) Trading Up 5.5%

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)’s share price was up 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $166.46 and last traded at $162.30, approximately 2,559,742 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 3,872,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.89.

Several analysts recently weighed in on W shares. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $96.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $63.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.65.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 3.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.10.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.62) earnings per share. Wayfair’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc will post -6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edmond Macri sold 5,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $148,113.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,531.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $23,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,078,279 shares of company stock valued at $34,325,356. 30.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 3.6% during the first quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 7,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,440,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,182,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,617 shares during the period. Prescott General Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 31.9% during the first quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 4,639,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,496 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,413,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,660 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 42.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,255,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,948,000 after acquiring an additional 969,834 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Company Profile (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

