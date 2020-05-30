Volution Group (LON:FAN) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $164.69

Volution Group PLC (LON:FAN)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.69 and traded as low as $161.50. Volution Group shares last traded at $166.00, with a volume of 53,896 shares changing hands.

FAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Volution Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 190 ($2.50) in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $320.96 million and a P/E ratio of 16.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 164.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 199.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.48.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of GBX 1.71 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. Volution Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.51%.

About Volution Group (LON:FAN)

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ventilation Group and OEM (Torin-Sifan). The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

