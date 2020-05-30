VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,097 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in VMware were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in VMware by 25.9% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,218 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in VMware in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VMware by 7.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in VMware by 23.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 318,889 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $38,617,000 after acquiring an additional 60,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in VMware in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 17.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

In other news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 44,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $5,097,677.13. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 129,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,945,512.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $1,730,339.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,570,934.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,683 shares of company stock valued at $22,575,871. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VMW. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on VMware from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cfra upgraded VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.09.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $156.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.49. The stock has a market cap of $58.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.00 and a 52-week high of $193.76.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 62.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.