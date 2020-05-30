Very Favorable Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Stock Price

Media stories about Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) have been trending very positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Infineon Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 3.10 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Infineon Technologies’ ranking:

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IFNNF shares. Oddo Securities downgraded Infineon Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. DZ Bank downgraded Infineon Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.13.

Shares of Infineon Technologies stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $24.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.36.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, and powertrain and security products.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.