Very Critical Press Coverage Extremely Unlikely to Affect PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Share Price

Headlines about PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) have trended very negative recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. PepsiCo earned a coverage optimism score of -3.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $131.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $181.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.17 and its 200-day moving average is $134.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

