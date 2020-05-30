Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Trading 5.6% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) traded up 5.6% during trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $8.60 and last traded at $8.49, 623,511 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 19% from the average session volume of 522,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

Specifically, Director Richard H. Taketa acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,369 shares in the company, valued at $156,888.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 37.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Veritone in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Veritone in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Veritone from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veritone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of $225.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.30.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.64 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 118.27% and a negative return on equity of 119.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veritone Inc will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritone by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 377,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 16,162 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Veritone by 43.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 18,718 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Veritone by 11.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. 10.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

