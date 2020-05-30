Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Varta (ETR:VAR1) has been assigned a €100.00 ($116.28) price target by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Varta and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on Varta and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Varta and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

Shares of ETR VAR1 opened at €92.10 ($107.09) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.38. Varta has a fifty-two week low of €42.70 ($49.65) and a fifty-two week high of €128.00 ($148.84). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion and a PE ratio of 72.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €78.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is €86.63.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for high blood pressure, blood sugar, and body monitors; and rechargeable battery solutions for server applications, including car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters for industrial and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

