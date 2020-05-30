Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 153.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 262.6% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 13,373 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock opened at $142.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.58. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $170.84.

