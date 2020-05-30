Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $220.33.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.
NYSE:MTN opened at $198.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $255.37.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 277,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,620,000 after acquiring an additional 33,174 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 175,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,492,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.
Vail Resorts Company Profile
Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.
