Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $220.33.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

NYSE:MTN opened at $198.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $255.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $924.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.06 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 277,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,620,000 after acquiring an additional 33,174 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 175,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,492,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.