United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,494 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in X. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,093,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in United States Steel in the first quarter valued at about $3,175,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in United States Steel by 40.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

X has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on United States Steel from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on United States Steel from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered United States Steel from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on United States Steel from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.05.

Shares of X stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.07. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post -4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

