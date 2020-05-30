United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.62

Shares of United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and traded as low as $1.48. United Development Funding IV shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 58,101 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Development Funding IV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.40.

United Development Funding IV invests in secured loans for the acquisition and development of land into single-family home lots, and the construction of model and new single-family homes. It also makes equity investments in residential real estate. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

