Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Ultralife from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Shares of ULBI opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $131.64 million, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.30. Ultralife has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 563,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,189,791.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 5,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $42,279.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 544,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,491.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 39,697 shares of company stock valued at $269,883 in the last 90 days. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULBI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Ultralife in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultralife during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ultralife by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultralife by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 75,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 14,790 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultralife by 23.6% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 182,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronic systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.