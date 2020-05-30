TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 101.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in TTEC were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 58,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 18,268 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 470,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,622,000 after purchasing an additional 30,212 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,702,000 after purchasing an additional 48,346 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 196.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 17,659 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TTEC during the 4th quarter worth $18,687,000. 34.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTEC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

TTEC stock opened at $42.64 on Friday. TTEC Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $50.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.51.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $432.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.29 million. TTEC had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 22.75%. On average, research analysts expect that TTEC Holdings Inc will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TTEC news, Director Tracy L. Bahl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

