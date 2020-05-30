Triton International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TRTN)

Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 777 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,240% compared to the average daily volume of 58 call options.

In other Triton International news, major shareholder Global Ltd Bharti sold 36,539 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $1,141,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claude Germain acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.65 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,610 shares in the company, valued at $942,466.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Triton International in the 1st quarter valued at $376,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Triton International during the 1st quarter worth $589,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Triton International during the 1st quarter worth $819,000. Abrams Bison Investments LLC bought a new stake in Triton International during the 1st quarter worth $4,527,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Triton International during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triton International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

Shares of TRTN opened at $30.50 on Friday. Triton International has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $40.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.47 and its 200-day moving average is $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.07.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.10). Triton International had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Triton International will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Triton International’s payout ratio is 45.51%.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

