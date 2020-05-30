TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its position in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 93.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,610 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,011,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,626 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 923,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 692,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,195,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,282,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TNET. ValuEngine raised TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TriNet Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $265,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,854.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $110,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,392 shares in the company, valued at $5,995,512.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,725 shares of company stock worth $5,077,042. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TNET opened at $53.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.93. TriNet Group Inc has a 1-year low of $27.79 and a 1-year high of $76.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.33.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $283.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

