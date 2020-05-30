Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Given Media Sentiment Rating of -1.17

Press coverage about Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) has been trending somewhat negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Trigon Metals earned a media sentiment score of -1.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

CVE:TM opened at C$0.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 million and a P/E ratio of -2.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.12. Trigon Metals has a 12-month low of C$0.05 and a 12-month high of C$0.22.

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African country of Namibia. It explores for copper, silver, and lead deposits. The company has an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which covers five mining licenses located in Northern Namibia.

