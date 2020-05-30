Tricia Plouf Sells 956 Shares of Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) CFO Tricia Plouf sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $31,576.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,817.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tricia Plouf also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trupanion alerts:

On Friday, May 22nd, Tricia Plouf sold 7,044 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $218,364.00.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $30.12 on Friday. Trupanion Inc has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $38.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -602.40 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $111.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.10 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts predict that Trupanion Inc will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRUP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Trupanion from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Trupanion in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 275,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 18,412 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,795,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,767,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter worth $463,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.