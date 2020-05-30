Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $2,646,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 36,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 210.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 13,290 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 542.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA QLD opened at $127.99 on Friday. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 1-year low of $68.03 and a 1-year high of $151.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.83 and its 200-day moving average is $116.57.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.