Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 38.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Allegion by 20.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Allegion by 4.5% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Allegion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays lowered Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Allegion from $124.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Shares of ALLE opened at $99.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.21. Allegion PLC has a 1-year low of $77.37 and a 1-year high of $139.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. Allegion had a return on equity of 69.68% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $674.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Allegion’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

