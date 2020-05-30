Trexquant Investment LP Takes $411,000 Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 130,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.54% of Global X MLP ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Global X MLP ETF by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,453,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,213,000 after buying an additional 1,129,176 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Global X MLP ETF by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 199,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 122,216 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,967,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Global X MLP ETF by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 26,489 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X MLP ETF stock opened at $29.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.49. Global X MLP ETF has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $55.02.

