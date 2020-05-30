Trexquant Investment LP Takes $372,000 Position in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NorthWestern during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in NorthWestern during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NWE shares. Barclays raised NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on NorthWestern from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Sidoti raised NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. NorthWestern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

Shares of NWE opened at $60.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.35. NorthWestern Corp has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $80.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.17). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $335.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

