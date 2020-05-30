Trexquant Investment LP Sells 772 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 22.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total value of $647,778.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.14.

JKHY opened at $180.86 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.64 and a 12-month high of $195.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.56 and a 200-day moving average of $158.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $429.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 48.86%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

