Trexquant Investment LP Sells 4,694 Shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its holdings in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,416 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,694 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $912,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,016,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,400,000 after purchasing an additional 250,557 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 97,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Associated Banc stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.66. Associated Banc Corp has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $22.60.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $305.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.74 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Associated Banc Corp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

In other Associated Banc news, Director Michael T. Crowley, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.63 per share, with a total value of $78,150.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 17,000 shares of company stock worth $252,270. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASB shares. Cfra lowered their price objective on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Associated Banc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James raised Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Associated Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.71.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

