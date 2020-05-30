Trexquant Investment LP Sells 12,834 Shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 51.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,834 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NATI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 1,225.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 75,799 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after buying an additional 12,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 48,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NATI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of National Instruments from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of National Instruments from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. National Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Shares of NATI opened at $38.72 on Friday. National Instruments Corp has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $47.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.05.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.84. National Instruments had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $309.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that National Instruments Corp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 79.39%.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

