Trexquant Investment LP Sells 1,110 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 2.1% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OMCL shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Omnicell from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Omnicell from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Omnicell from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.25.

In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 5,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $330,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,529,075.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $66.91 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.24 and a 12 month high of $94.85. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.53.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.15. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $229.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.